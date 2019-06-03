Rate hopes, Annaly buyback boost mREITs

It's been a wave of capital raising for the mREITs in 2019, but Annaly Capital (NLY +2.8% ) this morning perhaps launched a wave of capital returns with a $1.5B buyback announcement.

Then this afternoon, hopes were raised for a return to a positively sloping yield curve after St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard said conditions may already be in place for a rate cut.

AGNC Investment (AGNC +2.2% ), Chimera (CIM +2.1% ), Two Harbors (TWO +1.6% ), Armour (ARR +3.4% ), Orchid Island (ORC +2% ), New York Mortgage (NYMT +1.7% ), Western Asset (WMC +1.1% ).

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT