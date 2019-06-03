Rate hopes, Annaly buyback boost mREITs

It's been a wave of capital raising for the mREITs in 2019, but Annaly Capital (NLY +2.8%) this morning perhaps launched a wave of capital returns with a $1.5B buyback announcement.
Then this afternoon, hopes were raised for a return to a positively sloping yield curve after St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard said conditions may already be in place for a rate cut.
AGNC Investment (AGNC +2.2%), Chimera (CIM +2.1%), Two Harbors (TWO +1.6%), Armour (ARR +3.4%), Orchid Island (ORC +2%), New York Mortgage (NYMT +1.7%), Western Asset (WMC +1.1%).
