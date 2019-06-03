Caleres tops Q1 mark, lowers full-year profit outlook

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) reports comparable sales at Famous Footwear stores fell 1% in Q1 vs. -0.3% consensus.

Gross profit at Famous Footwear fell 210 bps to 43.4% of sales.

CEO update: "Despite a soft marketplace, Brand Portfolio performed extremely well and continued to grow – with sales up more than 20% year-over-year – and to take share. Once again, we owned six of the top 25 women's fashion footwear brands and grew sales ahead of market rate while gaining share."

Looking ahead, Caleres expects FY19 sales of $3.0B and EPS of $2.35 to $2.45 vs. $2.45 to $2.55 prior and $2.48 consensus.

