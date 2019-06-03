Dividend News

MFS Investment Management declares monthly distributions

|About: MFS California Municipa... (CCA)|By:, SA News Editor

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) - $0.03350.

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) - $0.058480.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) - $0.028540.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) - $0.0210.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) - $0.0190.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) - $0.020120.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) - $0.028580.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) - $0.03550.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) - $0.041480.

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) - $0.0270.

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) - $0.045730.

Payable June 28; for shareholders of record June 19; ex-div June 18.

Press Release

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox