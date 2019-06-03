Ventas to buy seniors housing portfolio valued at $1.8B

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) agrees to buy a portfolio of 31 seniors housing communities and four in-progress developments in the Quebec market by investing in an 85%/15% equity partnership with Le Groupe Maurice.

Portfolio is valued at C$2.4B (US$1.8B), including construction in progress.

Ventas falls 1.7% in after-hours trading.

Ventas secured exclusive rights to own and fund all LGM future developments under a pipeline agreement, which should provide long-term sustainable growth; new incremental developments are expected to average two to three new starts per year.

Sees deal neutral to 2019 normalized FFO per share and accretive to 2020 normalized FFO by ~3 cents per share.

Sees LGM deal closing in two phases, with the first expected to close early in Q3 and the second in late Q3 2019.

Plans to sell up to 11M shares of common stock in a public offering.

Intends to grant greenshoe option for an additional 1.65M shares.