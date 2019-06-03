Digital Turbine +2.2% after Q4 revenues grow 30%

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is up 2.2% after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines with its fiscal Q4 earnings report.

Revenues grew 30% to $27.2M, driven by strong revenue per device with U.S. partners.

Adjusted EBITDA surpassed $3M despite slower smartphone sales in the U.S. for the quarter.

GAAP net loss widened to $6.8M from $4.2M; meanwhile, non-GAAP adjusted net income increased to $2.4M vs. a prior loss of $0.6M.

Non-GAAP free cash flow was $1.9M.

It's guiding to Q1 revenue of $28M-$28.5M and EBITDA of $2.2M-$2.6M.

Previously: Digital Turbine EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Jun. 03 2019)

Press release