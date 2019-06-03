i3 Verticals down ~4% on follow-on offering

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) slides ~3.7% on follow-on public offering of 4,491,763 shares of Class A common stock.
Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 673,765 shares of Class A common stock.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of 1M Class A shares, to repay outstanding indebtedness, and the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering will be used to purchase common units of i3 Verticals, LLC directly from certain selling unit holders.
Now read: Why Zuora Might Be A Buy On The Dip »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox