i3 Verticals down ~4% on follow-on offering

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) slides ~3.7% on follow-on public offering of 4,491,763 shares of Class A common stock.

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 673,765 shares of Class A common stock.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of 1M Class A shares, to repay outstanding indebtedness, and the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering will be used to purchase common units of i3 Verticals, LLC directly from certain selling unit holders.

S-1 filing