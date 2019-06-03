W.P. Carey, Extra Space enter net lease pacts

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) and Extra Space (NYSE:EXR) enter into net lease agreements for 36 self-storage properties owned by W.P. Carey.

The properties will be triple-net leased by Extra Space Storage for a period of 25 years; the leases include termination rights for both companies on the 10- and 20-year anniversaries, based on certain performance metrics.

Starting on the three-year anniversary, W.P. Carey also has the right to terminate the leases in the even of a sale, with Extra Space Storage retaining the right of first offer to acquire the properties.

The transaction includes a large majority of the self-storage properties that W. P. Carey acquired in its merger with CPA:17, representing approximately 90% of its total operating self-storage net operating income.