Barrick, new Papua prime minister meet to discuss Porgera lease extension

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) CEO Mark Bristow says he met with new Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Marapa to discuss extending the current special mining lease on the Porgera gold mine, marking the second time he has visited the country this year to reaffirm its commitment to the venture.

The proposed extension would allow the mine to remain productive for at least another 20 years, but sustaining operations would "require a significant capital injection, and it is difficult to justify that kind of investment without the security of an extended mine lease," Bristow says.

The current lease on the Porgera mine, which has produced more than 20M oz. of gold during the life of the mine since 1990, is set to expire on Aug. 16.

The new leader has sparked concerns over his call for greater local control of natural resources.