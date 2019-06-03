FS/KKR Advisor to merge 4 non-traded BDCs

FS/KKR Advisor, a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit Advisor, agree to merge four non-traded business development companies under its advisement.

The common equity of the combined company is expected to be listed on the NYSE in Q4 2019.

KKR Credit is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR).

The combined entity will become the second-largest BDC by AUM with over $9B in assets on a pro forma basis as of March 31, 2019.

The deal expected to enhance portfolio diversification across asset classes and industries and will enable the two companies to lower operating costs.

The four non-traded BDCs are: FS Investment Corporation II, FS Investment Corporation III, FS Investment Corporation IV, and Corporate Capital Trust II (CCT II).

