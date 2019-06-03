JLL Income Property Trust acquires Dallas industrial distribution center

Jones Lang LaSalle's (NYSE:JLL) JLL Income Property Trust has acquired an industrial distribution center totaling 145,000 square feet located in southwest suburban Dallas.

Property is 100% leased to Fruit of the Earth for a period of eight years running through January 2027.

"This investment brings our aggregate industrial allocation to $670M and over 6.3 million square feet representing 26 percent of the value of the overall JLL Income Property Trust portfolio", stated Allan Swaringen, President and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust.