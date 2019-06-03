Cleveland-Cliffs CEO sees big upswing coming for steel pricing

H2 2019 will be "fantastic" for steel pricing in the U.S., Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) CEO Lourenco Goncalves tells S&P Global Platts, following the 21% YTD decline in the price of hot-rolled coil that has affected the companies along the steel supply chain.

"If the mini-mills stop buying scrap - and allow scrap prices to go down - and at the same time service centers go on a buyers' strike, the price of hot-rolled goes down," Goncalves says, adding that "it happens every year around June-July, when people are on vacation and the automotive sector is changing over for the new-model vehicles."

CLF also expects the global shortage in iron ore pellets to persist as China's push to improve air quality and a rebound in carbon credit prices in Europe sustains demand, setting the stage for high permiums and earnings.