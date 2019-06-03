Loop Capital bullish on Netflix, Chinese retail names

In a round of coverage initiations, Loop Capital is bullish on Netflix along with a number of Chinese tech names.

The firm upgraded Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Buy, setting its price target to $425 (up from $395), implying 26% upside from today's close; shares are up 0.6% after hours.

It's also launched bullish coverage on Chinese retail, starting Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) at a Buy with $250 price target (vs. $149.91 close; shares are up 0.5% after hours) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) at Buy with a $40 price target (vs. $25.76 close; shares are up 0.2% ).

The firm launched Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) at Buy with a target of HK$450 (vs. current HK$333.60) and Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) at Buy with a $19 price target (implying 47% upside; shares are up 0.5% after hours).

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) gets an initiation at Buy with a $55 price target, implying 60% upside; shares are up 0.6% after hours.

It's also initiating iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) at Hold ($20 price target vs. $18 current); Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) at Hold ($125 price target vs. $107.78 current); and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) at Hold with a $1,250 target, implying 20% upside.