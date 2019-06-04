Analyst quiet period ends for Uber

Uber (NYSE:UBER) will likely be the focus of dozens of fresh research reports starting today as the quiet period ends for the 29 investment banks that underwrote its IPO.

After a rocky debut, followed by the ride-hailing giant’s $1B loss in the first quarter, there will be plenty to weigh in on, including valuation, prospects for revenue growth, spending and possible paths to profitability.

Trading about 8% below its IPO price, Uber is valued at roughly 5.08 times 2019 estimated sales, a slight discount to rival Lyft.

While the Sell-side currently has an average Outperform rating on UBER, Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating is Neutral.