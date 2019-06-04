Australia cuts rates to record lows

Australia overnight lowered its key cash rate to a record low of 1.25%, marking the first cut in almost three years and the latest in a swing by central banks around the world toward looser monetary policies.

It's an attempt by the RBA to revive a slowing economy and tepid inflation at home, as well as guard against a darkening global backdrop.

The Australian dollar inched up 0.2% to $0.6987 following the decision, while financial markets now predict a second rate cut by September with a 50-50 chance of a third move before the end of the year.

ETFs: EWA, FXA, IAF, AUSE, CROC, FAUS, EWAS, HAUD, DAUD, FLAU, UAUD