Walmart targets high-school students

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is taking a previously announced college-education perk and extending it to high school students, amid hopes of retaining more yound talent with degrees in fields related to technology.

The benefits include jobs within Walmart with scheduling options for flexibility, free ACT and SAT prep courses, up to seven hours of free college credit through Walmart's "Live Better U's College Start" program, and a debt-free college degree through "Live Better U" in three fields from six non-profit universities.

It's also creating new scholarships for people who've not previously completed college credits - high school students or otherwise.