Which countries are benefiting from the trade war?

Due to a diversion in trade flows, Vietnam has so far emerged as the largest beneficiary of the Sino-U.S. trade war, gaining an estimated 7.9% of its gross domestic product from the new business, according to Nomura.

"As tit-for-tat tariff hikes between the U.S. and China increase, so does the cost of importing from each other," the economists wrote in a report.

Other major beneficiaries are Taiwan, Chile, Malaysia and Argentina, which have benefited from additional exports to the U.S. and selling more to China.

ETFs: VNM, ARGT, CH, EWM, EWT, ECH, TWN, FLTW