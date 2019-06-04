Which countries are benefiting from the trade war?

Due to a diversion in trade flows, Vietnam has so far emerged as the largest beneficiary of the Sino-U.S. trade war, gaining an estimated 7.9% of its gross domestic product from the new business, according to Nomura.
"As tit-for-tat tariff hikes between the U.S. and China increase, so does the cost of importing from each other," the economists wrote in a report.
Other major beneficiaries are Taiwan, Chile, Malaysia and Argentina, which have benefited from additional exports to the U.S. and selling more to China.
