Renault board meets over Fiat merger talks

As Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) board members meet today to consider merger talks with Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), the French government is scrambling to ensure that it will have influence over the proposed deal that could significantly change the balance of power in the global auto industry.

To ensure that its interests were protected, alliance member Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) also said that a tie-up would "require a fundamental review of the existing relationship."

The merger would create a behemoth that would displace GM as the third-largest car company in the world, behind Volkswagen and Toyota.