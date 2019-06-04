Big Tech faces Congressional probe

The House Judiciary Committee unveiled a sweeping "top-to-bottom" review of unnamed tech companies late Monday as reports surfaced of a dual effort from the DOJ and the FTC to tackle the perceived dominance and potential abuses of Big Tech.

Shares yesterday plummeted in response: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) -7.5% , Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) -6.1% , Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) -4.6% and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) -1% .

"The growth of monopoly power across our economy is one of the most pressing economic and political challenges we face today," said David Cicilline, who chairs the Antitrust Subcommittee, adding that "market power in digital markets presents a whole new set of dangers."