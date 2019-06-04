Futures advance after tech rout

Paring some earlier losses, U.S. equity futures are now up by 0.5% following yesterday's slide into correction territory for the Nasdaq Composite.

While U.S. lawmakers are gearing up for what could be lengthy investigations into the biggest and most influential companies in the tech sector, the probes are at their early stages, based on the published accounts, so no significant fines, forced company breakups or changes in business practices are expected anytime soon.

The dollar also steadied overnight, while Treasuries were set to halt a one-week rally that was driven by speculation the Fed will soon cut interest rates.

