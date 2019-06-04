Powell on watch for rate cut hints

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will have a chance to say his latest thoughts this morning when he delivers the opening remarks to the "Conference on Monetary Policy Strategy, Tools And Communication Practices."

The speech comes after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday that unresolved trade disputes and below-target inflation "suggest that the central bank needs to tread carefully in order to help sustain the economic expansion" and indicated that a rate cut could be warranted.

Policymakers up to this point have largely stood by their outlook that interest rates were at an appropriate level and would likely remain unchanged throughout the year, although fed fund futures have steadily upped bets for a cut this year.