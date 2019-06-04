U.S.-U.K. trade deal and Huawei ban

"I think we'll have a very very substantial trade deal, it'll be a very fair deal, and I think it’s something we both want to do," President Trump told Theresa May and business leaders at the start of a roundtable meeting.

During his state visit, Trump is also likely to demand that May's successor ban China's Huawei from 5G networks.

Britain has yet to make a final decision, security minister Ben Wallace declared, adding, "we listen to our allies in the Five Eyes, we listen to our European partners. If we want to allow people access to our markets we have to say that there are rules."

