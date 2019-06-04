SEC probes alleged China medical equipment scheme

The SEC is investigating Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Philips (NYSE:PHG) and General Electric (NYSE:GE) for allegedly using local middlemen to negotiate bribes with Chinese government and hospital officials to sell medical equipment, Reuters reports.

The investigations, along with an existing SEC probe into their sales in Brazil, are part of a new effort by U.S. regulators to crack down on alleged corruption in sales of costly medical equipment worldwide.

All three denied wrongdoing and said they were unaware of any SEC investigation concerning their operations in China.