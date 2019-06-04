Novan begins patient dosing in Phase 3 Molluscum Program

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) has dosed first patient in its “B-SIMPLE” (Berdazimer Sodium In Molluscum Patients with Lesions) Phase 3 program, designed to evaluate topical nitric oxide product candidate SB206 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

The study consists of two double-blind, vehicle-controlled studies, B-SIMPLE1 and B-SIMPLE2. Each study will enroll ~340 patients. The program will evaluate the efficacy and safety of SB206 12% QD (once daily) compared to vehicle (placebo) for the treatment of molluscum.

Top line efficacy and safety results are targeted no later than early in Q1 2020.