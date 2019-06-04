Roche flu drug Xofluza prevents infection in late-stage study

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech announces the successful outcome of a Japan-based Phase 3 clinical trial, BLOCKSTONE, evaluating the effect of XOFLUZA (baloxavir marboxil) on preventing influenza infection.

The results showed that people exposed to a household member with the flu who were treated beforehand with XOFLUZA were much less likely to become infected. Specifically, 1.9% of people treated preventatively developed fever and other flu-like symptoms during the 10-day observation period compared to 13.6% for placebo (p<0.0001).

The trial was conducted by XOFLUZA discoverer Shionogi & Co. (OTCPK:SGIOY). Roche owns global commercialization rights exclusive of Japan and Taiwan (owned by Shionogi).