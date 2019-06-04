Armour Residential boosts stock buyback

Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) boosts its stock repurchase program by up to 9M shares.
Under its existing 9M-share repurchase program, established in July 2015, Armour bought back 7.36M shares of common stock.
Separately, some officers and directors of the company and its external manager, Armour Capital Management, made some open market purchases of the company's common stock.
Armour Capital Management bought 80,000 shares;
Chairman Daniel Staton; co-CEO, co-Vice Chairman, and President Jeffrey Zimmer; and co-CEO and co-Vice Chairman Scott Ulm each bought 5,000 shares;
ARR CFO James Mountain bought 3,000 shares.
ARR rises 0.4% in premarket trading.
