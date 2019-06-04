ObsEva completes patient enrollment in late-stage nolasiban trial

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has completed patient recruitment in IMPLANT 4 Phase 3 clinical trial of its oral oxytocin receptor antagonist, nolasiban, for the improvement of rates of pregnancy and live birth in patients undergoing embryo transfer (ET) following assisted reproduction technology (ART), or in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

The trial enrolled ~820 patients undergoing ET following IVF. Key efficacy endpoints of the trial are the proportion of patients achieving ongoing pregnancy 10 weeks post ET and live birth rate (LBR), and follow-up will include 28-day neonatal assessment, as well as infant development assessment at 6 and 12 months post-birth.