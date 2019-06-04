Navistar lifts outlook after reporting results

Adjusted net income for the second quarter grew 57% to $105M vs. $67M in the same period one year ago.

Despite raising its full-year outlook, the stock was inactive in premarket trade.

Navistar (NYSE:NAV) revenues are expected to be between $11.25B-$11.75B, with adjusted EBITDA of $875M-$925M. Industry retail deliveries of Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United States and Canada are forecast to be 425,000 to 445,000 units, with Class 8 retail deliveries of 290,000 to 310,000 units.

Q2 results