NHI, Discovery Senior Living JV buys six properties

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Discovery Senior Living form a property-company joint venture that will buy six properties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Indiana for $128.4M.

Amount includes up to $1.5M in estimated closing costs and expenses.

Properties consist of 145 independent units, 356 assisted-living units, and 95 memory-care units and will be leased to affiliates of Discovery in a 10-year lease with a 6.5% initial annual cash yield with a CPI-based escalator with a 2% floor and 3% cap beginning in year two.

NHI, the managing member, will own 97.5% of the joint venture equity and Discovery will own 2.5%.

NHI has committed to a senior mortgage loan of $6M at 7% annual interest extended to affiliates of Discovery for an additional property in Indiana; the JV will have the option to purchase that property at stabilization.