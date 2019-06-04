Tiffany -3% after tourism drop impacts results

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) reports comp sales fell 2% in Q1 on a constant currency basis to miss the consensus estimate for a 1.2% drop. The company's biggest comparable sales drop was the 4% decline for the Americas business.

"Our first quarter results reflect significant foreign exchange headwinds and dramatically lower worldwide spending attributed to foreign tourists," notes Tiffany CEO Alessandro Bogliolo.

Looking ahead, Tiffany expects FY20 revenue to be up at a low-single-digit vs. +2.5% consensus. EPS is seen rising at a low-single-digit rate vs. +4.5% consensus.

Shares of Tiffany are down 2.80% to $87.70.

