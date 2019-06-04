Bayer teams up with Arvinas in crop protection

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) will launch a joint venture with Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) aimed at developing protein degraders for crop protection. The partnership, which also includes a target-based pharmaceutical research collaboration, will leverage Arvinas' PROTAC technology with Bayer's know-how in health and agriculture.

Bayer says that up to 80 percent of the human proteome is still considered untreatable by small molecule inhibitors, the mechanism underlying many therapeutic drugs currently available. By removing target proteins directly rather than blocking them, protein degraders like PROTACs may provide multiple advantages over small molecule inhibitors. In addition, no inhibitors have been identified for a majority of the targets of interest in drug development. In agriculture, PROTACs represent a new category of crop protection from weeds, insects and/or diseases.

Under the terms of the deal, Arvinas will receive an upfront payment and pharmaceutical R&D support over the next four years, up to $685M in milestones and royalties on net sales of products commercialized by Bayer, who will also make an equity investment in Arvinas.