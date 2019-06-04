Verona Pharma begins mid-stage study of RPL554 for COPD

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) initiates a Phase 2 dose-ranging trial to evaluate the pharmacokinetic (“PK”) profile, efficacy and safety of a pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“MDI”) formulation of ensifentrine (RPL554) in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”). Verona Pharma is also developing a dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) formulation of ensifentrine.

The Company anticipates reporting data from the first part of the trial in H2 2019, with final data expected in Q1 2020.

Verona Pharma is aiming to enroll 36 patients at two sites in the UK.

The second part of the trial will be conducted as a multiple dose crossover trial.