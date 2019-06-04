Cracker Barrel +7% after earnings topper, special dividend

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) reports comparable rose 1.3% in FQ3 to top the consensus expectation for a 1.2% rise. The comp gain came against a 1.8% drop in traffic during the quarter.

Operating income was up 2.8% Y/Y to $65.1M. OI as a percentage of sales was flat compared to a year ago at 8.8%.

Looking ahead, Cracker Barrel sees FY20 EPS of $8.95 to $9.10 vs. $9.06 consensus.

The board announced a new buyback program of $50M and a special dividend of $3.00 per share.

Shares of Cracker Barrel are up 6.68% in premarket action.

