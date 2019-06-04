Caterpillar gets Street-low price target as UBS cuts earnings outlook

Caterpillar's (NYSE:CAT) share price target is trimmed to a Street-low $115 from $125 at UBS, which now expects the company's earnings to decline in FY 2020 even more than the firm had anticipated.

UBS analyst Steven Fisher now forecasts a 15% earnings decline in FY 2020, compared with his prior view of an 8% drop, citing "recent evidence that U.S. construction and oil and gas markets are slowing and CAT is losing excavator share in China."

"We see more potential negative catalysts ahead," including economic data, "which we think will lead to downward consensus EPS revisions," Fisher writes.

UBS is one of two firms that holds a Sell rating on CAT.