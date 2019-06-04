Take-Two +1.5% on 'safe haven' upgrade

BMO Capital Markets upgrades Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) from Underperform to Market Perform and lifts the PT from $95 to $110.

Analyst Derrick Johnson has fundamental performance concerns but expects "the elevation of valuation multiples." He praises the "robust pipeline" and thinks TTWO remains a perceived acquisition target.

Johnson thinks gaming stocks "will be increasingly seen as safe havens" under the threat of an economic downturn.

Take-Two shares are up 1.5% pre-market to $107.50.

TTWO has a Neutral average Quant rating and SA Authors' rating