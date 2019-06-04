Fed's Evans now talking rate cut

"Markets "seem to be seeing something that WE'RE not seeing as quickly," says Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, appearing on CNBC. "We need to pay attention to that," he adds.

Indeed. Short-term rate futures markets are pricing in about a 90% chance of a rate cut in September.

With his remarks, Evans joins fellow central banker Jim Bullard, who yesterday suggested a rate cut soon might be appropriate. Both Evans and Bullard lean dovish, but later this morning we'll get to hear from Fed Chairman Jay Powell.