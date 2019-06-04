CME Group marks record open interest in May-end

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) May average daily volume hits 23.9M contracts, up 19% Y/Y.

Open interest at the end of May was 143M contracts, up 24% from year-end 2018 and up 14% Y/Y; reached a record 143.5M contracts on May 23, 2019.

Equity index volume averaged 4.2M contracts per day in May, up 61% Y/Y.

Options volume averaged 5M contracts per day, up 40% Y/Y and its second-highest ADV ever.

Agricultural volume averaged 1.9M contracts per day, up 31% Y/Y with an all-time record volume of 3.2M contracts reached on May 31; includes record corn futures and options ADV, up 78% to 861,000 contracts.

Interest rate volume averaged 13.8M contracts per day, up 19% Y/Y, marking its second-highest monthly ADV ever.

Energy volume averaged 2.5M contracts per day, down 6% Y/Y.

Metals volume fell 14% Y/Y to an average 582,000 contracts per day.

Foreign exchange volume, averaging 822,000 contracts per day, fell 25% from April.