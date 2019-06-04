Drone Aviation selected by prime contractor for additional $1.7M award

Drone Aviation Holding (OTCQB:DRNE) has been selected by a prime contractor for an additional award valued at ~$1.7M, a follow-on to the $3.8M contract awarded by this same prime contractor in January 2019, bringing the total award value to approximately $5.5M.

Jay Nussbaum, Chairman and CEO of Drone Aviation said, “This award is another important milestone for Drone Aviation, one that creates a valuable new stream of revenue and cashflow for the Company as we continue to execute on our strategic plan.”