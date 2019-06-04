Nomura dissects Eldorado-Caesars deal

The new Illinois gaming legislation throws a wrinkle in any merger talks between Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), according to Nomura Instinet.

"An estimated 6-7% of ERI’s EBITDAR is in IL where up to four of six new casinos will be built in or around Chicago. The threat of cannibalization in IL makes it more difficult for ERI’s cash flows to support a bid for CZR," warn analyst Harry Curtis and team.

If a deal makes it to the finish line, Nomura sees a transaction going off a $11 per Caesars share and tabulates a post-merger fair value of $54 for Eldorado Resorts.