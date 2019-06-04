Equinor sets timetable for Rosebank project off U.K.

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says it will make a final investment decision for the Rosebank project, one of the largest undeveloped oil and gas fields on the U.K. continental shelf, by May 2022, following the award of a three-year extension for the Rosebank licenses by the U.K. Oil and Gas Authority.

The Rosebank discovery northwest of the Shetland Islands could hold more than 300M barrels of recoverable oil, according to estimates of its former operator Chevron.

EQNR has not provide a cost estimate for development of Rosebank, but the Wood Mackenzie consultancy has said the project could cost more than $6B.

EQNR and Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) each own a 40% interest in Rosebank while Siccar Point Energy holds the remaining 20%.