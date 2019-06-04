Aimmune reports positive AR101 data in peanut allergy study

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) announces results from ARC004, an open-label study of Phase 3 PALISADE trial.

The trial showed that extending daily therapy with AR101 by an additional 28 weeks led to improved tolerability with lower numbers of adverse events compared to the PALISADE therapeutic dosing period, an increase in the amount of peanut that could be safely ingested, and continued immunomodulation to peanut protein in most patients.

These data were presented in an oral session at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2019 in Lisbon.

AR101 is an investigational biologic drug for use in oral immunotherapy as a treatment to reduce the frequency and severity of allergic reactions following exposure to peanuts.

The Company plans to submit a Marketing Authorization Application for AR101 to EMA in mid-2019.