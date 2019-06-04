Red Cat announces LOI to acquire Rotor Riot

Red Cat (OTCQB:TFVR) announced a letter of intent to acquire Rotor Riot for an undisclosed term.

“This deal is another significant milestone in our strategy for rapid growth,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat. “Rotor Riot is a trusted resource and deeply embedded in the global FPV community. Combining our companies provides a solid foundation for us to build upon the success of Rotor Riot’s well-established influence and follower base, as we develop new and exciting technologies that advance the freestyle, racing, and commercial drone industry.”