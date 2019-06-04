Uber +3% on wave of Buy, Neutral starts

Twenty analysts initiate Uber (NYSE:UBER) today after the quiet period expiration.

The initiations were all Buy- or Neutral-equivalent.

Deutsche Bank (Buy): “We see Uber as the most attractive Internet IPO since Facebook and believe that concerns related to Uber’s profitability outlook pose less risk than Facebook’s transition to mobile at that time.”

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Buy): "Uber is a transformational company that should benefit from secular shifts to the sharing economy (Rides), time saving services (Eats), and more efficient marketplace evolution (Freight)."

Uber shares are up 3% pre-market to $42.55, shaking off the announced IRS examination.

Uber has a Neutral average SA Authors' rating.