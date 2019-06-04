Square's digital receipts sometimes go to the wrong person - WSJ

Square (NYSE:SQ) issues hundreds of millions of digital receipts a year to consumers, but sometimes the wrong person ends up getting the receipt -- a delicate business when it comes to transactions with divorce lawyers, doctors, or florists.

The fintech relies on consumers inputting an email address or phone number that it links to a specific credit or debit card, but it doesn't verify whether the contact information belongs to the cardholder.

In some cases, the card in question is shared by spouses, so the spouse that didn't make the purchase can get the receipt. In other cases, neither the purchaser nor the recipient could say why Square sent receipts to the people it did, the Wall Street Journal reports.

At the center of it all is the methods that tech firms use to profit from the financial data of their users and the degree to which those companies disclose or get consent from their users in such efforts.

“While receipts received by the wrong person are incredibly rare, even one is a really bad experience,” a Square spokesman said. “We’ve already made a number of changes to the experience, resulting in a more than 50% decrease in customer issues in one year, and we have more improvements in the works.”