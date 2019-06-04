AWS teams with NASCAR, Amazon with L'Oreal

NASCAR partners with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services in a multiyear agreement to archive 500K hours of video on the cloud. The transfer process could take 12 to 18 months to complete.

AWS will use machine learning and AI to automate content indexing and tagging.

As part of the partnership, NASCAR.com will run a new series called This Moment in NASCAR History powered by AWS.

In other Amazon news, the tech giant and L'Oreal launch a Live Mode that lets users try on makeup before buying through the Amazon app.

The feature is available for users in the US and Japan. Android users can use it now and iOS support will follow.