More on Donaldson's Q3 results; lowers FY19 guidance

Donaldson (DCI -3.2% ) reported Q3 sales growth of 1.8% Y/Y to $712.8M and an increase of 5.9% Y/Y on constant currency basis.

Sales by segments: Engine Products segment $489.4M (+3.6% Y/Y); and Industrial Products segment $223.4M (-1.9% Y/Y).

Sales percent change by geography: US/Canada +7.6% Y/Y; EMEA +0.8% Y/Y; APAC -7.1% Y/Y and LATAM +1.9% Y/Y.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 50 bps to 33.8%; and operating margin declined by 20 bps to 14%.

EBITDA was $125.3M (+1.13% Y/Y); and margin was 17.6% Y/Y down by 12 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities was $80.4M, compared to $48.9M a year ago. Free cash flow was $35.1M.

During the quarter company repurchased 49k shares of its common stock at an average price of $49.99 for a total investment of $2.4M.

FY19 Guidance, lowered: EPS $2.20-$2.24 (prior $2.27 to $2.41); Sales growth 3.5% to 4.5% (prior 5% to 9%); Operating margin 13.8% to 14.2% (prior 14.2% to 14.6%); Capex ~$150M and cash conversion between 60% to 65%; effective income tax rate 24.4%-25.4%; expects to repurchase ~2% of its outstanding shares.

