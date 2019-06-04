Final approval for Cemtrex derivative settlement

Cemtrex (CETX) has approved the previously announced settlements in the alleged securities class action lawsuit and related shareholder derivative litigations, filed in the Eastern District of New York and New York state court.

While Cemtrex specifically denies any liability or that it has engaged in any wrongdoing, the company's insurer will pay $625,000 to the class of plaintiffs to resolve all claims asserted or could have been asserted in the litigation.

The terms of the settlement require the company to implement certain corporate governance changes and modify certain governance practices, and the cCompany’s insurer will pay $100,000 to the plaintiffs’ counsel.