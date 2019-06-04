Facebook, Google see little risk from probes - Citi

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) likely don't face much risk from the coming antitrust scrutiny they'll receive from the U.S. government, Citi's Mark May writes.

Google might face a result similar to what it saw in Europe -- a big fine but no significant change to its business model -- and May doesn't see a "material risk" there. Meanwhile, the case is even less clear at Facebook, where the case for anticompetitive behavior isn't a "meaningful risk factor." (h/t Bloomberg)