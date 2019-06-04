Stocks seek rebound; FAANG stocks mixed after yesterday's rout

Stocks start with a nice bounce despite no reported progress in U.S.-China trade talks, but the market likely was due for a rebound from short-term oversold conditions, especially considering that the broader market held up fairly well during yesterday's heavy tech selloff; Dow +0.9%, S&P and Nasdaq both +0.8%.
European bourses also stage a solid comeback, with Germany's DAX +1.2%, France's CAC +0.5% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.4%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat while China's Shanghai Composite closed -1%.
In the U.S., financials (+1.4%), information technology (+1%) and consumer discretionary (+1%) lead the early S&P sector standings, while the real estate (-0.3%) and utilities (-0.1%) sectors are in the red as U.S. Treasury yields rise.
After the FAANG stocks were slammed yesterday, Facebook -0.7%, Apple +1.3%, Amazon -0.5%, Netflix +2.9% and Google (Alphabet) -0.2% in the early going.
U.S. Treasury yields have increased across the curve, with the two-year yield up 7 bps to 1.90% and the 10-year yield 4 bps higher to 2.12%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.27.
WTI crude oil -0.1% to $53.20/bbl.
