Stocks seek rebound; FAANG stocks mixed after yesterday's rout

Stocks start with a nice bounce despite no reported progress in U.S.-China trade talks, but the market likely was due for a rebound from short-term oversold conditions, especially considering that the broader market held up fairly well during yesterday's heavy tech selloff; Dow +0.9% , S&P and Nasdaq both +0.8% .

European bourses also stage a solid comeback, with Germany's DAX +1.2% , France's CAC +0.5% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat while China's Shanghai Composite closed -1% .

In the U.S., financials ( +1.4% ), information technology ( +1% ) and consumer discretionary ( +1% ) lead the early S&P sector standings, while the real estate ( -0.3% ) and utilities ( -0.1% ) sectors are in the red as U.S. Treasury yields rise.

After the FAANG stocks were slammed yesterday, Facebook -0.7% , Apple +1.3% , Amazon -0.5% , Netflix +2.9% and Google (Alphabet) -0.2% in the early going.

U.S. Treasury yields have increased across the curve, with the two-year yield up 7 bps to 1.90% and the 10-year yield 4 bps higher to 2.12%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.27.