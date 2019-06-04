Morgan Stanley indicator flashes `downturn'

Morgan Stanley says its cyclical indicator shifts from "expansion" to "downturn" for the first time since 2007 and advises investors to move away from the risk of stocks and move to the safety of Treasurys and cash.

Such a shift has historically preceded lower returns in stocks and other risky assets in the next 12 months, though the change to "downturn" has only led to recession 40% of the time.

U.S. data is still above average, but deteriorating, wrote cross-assets strategist Serena Tang in a note.

U.S. Treasurys have rallied during the past week as equity markets were rattled by escalating trade tensions with China and President Trump's threat to impose tariffs on goods from Mexico, its largest trade partner.

In the past five sessions, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT -0.8% ) rose 2.8% while the S&P 500 fell 2.1%;(TBT +1% ).

Today, though, Treasurys fall, pushing yield up almost 6 basis points to 2.128%.