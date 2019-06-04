H2O Innovation secures five new projects totalling $4.7M

H2O Innovation (OTCQX:HEOFF) has been awarded 5 new projects in North America, including 2 in Texas, worth $4.7M.

These new projects bring the company’s project sales backlog to $48.6M, and the consolidated sales backlog (including the O&M contracts) to $135.7M.

H 2 O Innovation was selected to supply a 3-train FiberFlexTM ultrafiltration/microfiltration (UF/MF) and 3-stage nanofiltration pilot for the Los Angeles County Sanitation District to be used for operator training.